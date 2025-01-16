Bring land-related tasks under right to service law: J’khand minister to officials

Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) Jharkhand minister Deepak Birua on Thursday asked officials concerned to bring land-related tasks, including mutation, under the right-to-service law, ensuring timely completion of these services.

He emphasised the need to streamline land-related services to enhance convenience for the public and improve revenue collection.

Birua, the state land and revenue minister, was speaking at a virtual meeting with all the divisional commissioners and departmental secretary at his office in Project Building.

He said people currently face inconvenience in obtaining land receipts and often have to visit courts and offices.

“To address this, people will soon be given a facility of a bar code system that would allow residents to obtain land receipts directly through their mobile phones. This would eliminate the need for individuals to travel to multiple locations,” he said, according to an official communiqué.

During the meeting, a proposal was made by the Chaibasa commissioner regarding the collection of outstanding dues of Rs 2,000 crore from companies in Jamshedpur district.

Birua took notice of this issue and said that many such cases, if resolved, could significantly boost the state's revenue.

He expressed concern about encroachments along the Harmu river, urging authorities to take necessary action to protect the river and prevent further damage. PTI SAN BDC