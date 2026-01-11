Bring next-gen Tamils living in foreign countries to TN for cultural bonding: Udhyanidhi

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday urged the Tamils living in foreign countries to bring the next-generation, their children, to Tamil Nadu so that they could be introduced to cultural symbols and identities.

"When they personally see the cultural monuments, historically important places in our land, an understanding will arise in them, a bond will form. The belief that the place that belongs to us in this world is Tamil Nadu will certainly develop in your children, the next generation," he said.

The Deputy CM was speaking at the NRI Day-2026 celebrations held at the Nandanam Convention Centre here.

Udhyanidhi honoured 15 winners in categories such as essay writing, elocution, short film-making, and quiz competitions conducted virtually by the Department of Non-Resident Tamils' Welfare and Tamil Virtual Academy for students, youth, and professionals from Sri Lanka and other nations.

Speaking at the event, he said despite physical distances, the emotional bond with Tamil language, culture, and Tamil Nadu remains strong, and praised participants for joining the event virtually from across the globe.

Udhayanidhi also highlighted that while NRIs celebrate various festivals abroad, none match Pongal, which embodies Tamil culture and family ties.

He also commended the NRI Welfare Department for organising the event for the past five years.

Stating that this year's theme was "Let us unite through Tamil, rise on earth," the Deputy CM urged global Tamils to stay united for progress and welfare, crediting the Dravidian Model for enabling Tamils -- now including professionals like engineers and doctors -- to thrive abroad with families.

He said the NRI Welfare Society, launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin with around 32,000 members, provide initiatives like the NRI ID card as a "motherland identity." On the occasion, the Deputy CM released the NRI Day souvenir.

He also handed over a veena worth Rs 1 lakh, donated by businessman Royappan, to the Honorary Consul of Mauritius in Chennai, Manilal Appan, for the Mauritius Tamil Sangam.

Earlier, the Deputy CM inaugurated an exhibition showcasing NRI Day-2026 events in the presence of Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan. PTI JR JR KH