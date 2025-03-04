'Bring the trophy home, boys', Rahul Gandhi hails India's Champions Trophy semifinal win

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed India's four-wicket victory over Australia in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, saying Rohit Shama led the team brilliantly with Virat Kohli adding his signature flair.

Kohli's measured knock of 84 steered India into their fifth Champions Trophy final with a clinical four-wicket win over an under-strength Australia in the first last-four clash on Tuesday.

India's victory ensured that the final of the eight-team competition will now be held in Dubai instead of Lahore, the original host for the marquee clash to be played on Sunday.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Another fantastic victory by #TeamIndia! A true spectacle of skill, determination, and teamwork -- brilliantly led by Rohit, with Virat adding his signature flair. The entire nation stands proud of this incredible achievement. One step away from glory -- bring the trophy home, boys!" In the final on Sunday, India will take on the winners of the second semifinal to be played in Lahore between South Africa and New Zealand on Tuesday. PTI ASK ARI