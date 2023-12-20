Bringing happiness in lives of people is like worshipping God: MP Governor

Bhopal, Dec 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday said bringing happiness in the lives of people through various welfare schemes, especially the last person in the line, is like worshipping God.

Addressing the first session of the newly-constituted 16th assembly, Patel listed various central and state welfare schemes, but did not mention former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flagship scheme for women, Ladli Behna Yojna, and this was highlighted by the opposition Congress.

The scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month financial assistance to eligible women and in run-up to the November 17 assembly polls, the ruling BJP had promised to raise the amount to Rs 3,000 in a gradual manner.

"Bringing happiness to the last man in the line and also in lives of people through various central and state schemes is like worshipping God for my government," Patel said.

The governor highlighted a number of welfare schemes, including Ayushman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, but skipped mention of Ladli Behna Yojna.

Interrupting the address, senior Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat said there was no mention of the Ladli Behna Yojna in the Governor's speech.

Rawat later told PTI that the Congress will raise the issue on the last day of the four-day-long session when a motion is moved in the assembly for thanking the Governor for his address.

After the BJP's resounding victory in the polls, a section of party leaders gave credit to the Ladli Behna Yojna for the electoral success, the Congress said.

The Governor said under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 3.76 crore health cards were issued to eligible people in the state, while under the Ujjawala Yojna 82.38 lakh cooking gas connections were provided free to women.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water connection has been provided to 66 lakh families and under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna 5.37 crore people in MP are getting free ration, he said.

More than 83 lakh eligible farmers are getting benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and under the PM Awas Yojna (urban and rural), more than 45 lakh houses were constructed for beneficiaries in the state, Patel maintained.

The Governor said there was a time when Madhya Pradesh was counted as a 'BIMARU' (laggard) state in terms of development, but in the last two decades it has shed that tag and it now ranks among the leading states.

He said the "Sankalp Patra-2023" (Manifesto-2023) will become the foundation for transforming Madhya Pradesh into a developed state by 2047. PTI MAS RSY