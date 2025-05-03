Bringing labs to the field: Scientists to educate farmers about innovations, says Chouhan

Vidisha (MP), May 3 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said agriculture scientists will reach out to farmers from May 29 to educate them about innovations in the farming sector to boost farm produce.

Addressing a gathering at Gyaraspur in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, the agriculture minister said, "Scientists work in labs, while farmers are in the field. The former don't come to the field and farmers do not go to labs. So, scientists know what is going on in the labs and farmers know what happens in the field." "There is no coordination between both. Now it has been decided that from May 29 onwards, teams of scientists with four members in each group along with farm department officials will reach out to farmers in groups. Local MLAs and MPs will be requested to give some time and the collector will coordinate the exercise," he said.

Teams of scientists will move around in a district for 15 days, he said, adding that such teams will go to three places in a day.

"The team will talk to farmers for two to three hours at a stretch," Chouhan said. PTI COR LAL NP