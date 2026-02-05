Bringing peace in Manipur collective responsibility for all, says chief minister

Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) A day after becoming the chief minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said in the assembly that bringing a peaceful atmosphere to the restive state is a collective responsibility for all.

Manipur witnessed the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, leading to the imposition of President's Rule in February last year.

"There have been instances in the past when communities in the state have clashed. During the Kuki-Naga clashes, which began in 1993, more than 1,000 people died. That was very unfortunate.

“To bring a peaceful atmosphere is a collective responsibility for all of us, including all elected representatives," Singh said.

He also sought support from all "to bridge the trust deficit that has prevented free movement and return to original homes." Khemchand, a BJP legislator, also thanked the opposition MLAs for extending support to the government in its effort to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Later, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata adjourned the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Assembly sine die.

Singh was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, nearly a year after the resignation of N Biren Singh as the CM.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands were rendered homeless.