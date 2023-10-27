Brings back horrid memories: Farooq Abdullah on Pak firing at IB

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed concern over cross-border shelling along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and called for strict adherence to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

A BSF jawan and a woman were injured while several houses were damaged in cross-border shelling and firing by Pakistan Rangers, the first major ceasefire violation since 2021, in Jammu's Arnia on Thursday night.

According to the Border Security Force (BSF), the unprovoked firing by Pakistan continued till 3 am on Friday and was "befittingly responded".

It revived memories of frequent and intense cross-border firing prior to the renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan on February 25, 2021.

In a statement, Abdullah said the recurrence of ceasefire violations along the IB has caused concern and instability in the region, bringing back the horrid memories of death and destruction.

"It is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been facing the brunt of escalating tensions alongside the borders. The unfortunate events unfolding in the area besides putting the lives of people at risk deprives them of their livelihoods," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar expressed hope that both countries will take measures to de-escalate the situation so that the people living along the IB can go about their normal lives with minimal disruption and risk.

Abdullah urged the government to ensure the safety and security of border dwellers and said scores of families that had fled the border hamlet overnight fearing escalation of violence are without food and water.

He also urged the government to provide food, water and shelter to all such people.