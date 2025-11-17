Brisk checking at Howrah, Sealdah stations amid nationwide vigil following Nowgam, Delhi blasts

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Key railway hubs in West Bengal, including the state's two busiest stations Howrah and Sealdah, remain under tight security following the Delhi and Nowgam blasts, officials said on Monday.

Barricades have been erected near the station premises and vehicles are being thoroughly checked before granted entry into parking lots, a senior police officer said.

An RPF officer said that bags of passengers are being thoroughly scanned and anyone found suspicious is being questioned, while armed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed at various spots.

The number of RPF personnel deployed has been increased, and many of them have been working extended hours to maintain surveillance, he added.

A high-level meeting has been held in the state following the recent blasts, with Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma instructing officials to ensure strict vigil.

A Kolkata Police officer said that surveillance at hotels has also been increased.

The heightened vigil comes days after 13 people were killed in a blast near Red Fort metro station in Delhi on November 10, and nine people were killed in an accidental blast in Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on November 14. PTI SUS BSM ACD