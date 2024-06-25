Britannia committed to Bengal, says Amit Mitra amid no word on Kolkata plant operation

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Despite uncertainties surrounding the fate of Britannia Industries Limited's Kolkata plant, Amit Mitra, special advisor to the Chief Minister of West Bengal on finance, on Tuesday said the company assured him that it remained committed to the state and would build its business from strength to strength here.

The statement of Mitra came days after the FMCG major announced that all permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata accepted a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), triggering speculation about a possible shutdown of the unit, one of the oldest in the country.

However, there was no word about manufacturing of the Taratala plant and its future.

Mitra told reporters that Britannia managing director Varun Berry, who is currently overseas, had called him up and said he would visit him to discuss how to strengthen the company's presence in the state.

He also stated that Berry had emphasized that West Bengal is one of the company's largest markets.

"We want to build Britannia's business from strength to strength in West Bengal. The company is manufacturing products worth Rs 1,000-1,200 crore in the state, which will be maintained," Mitra, a former finance minister of West Bengal, said quoting Berry.

The company MD also assured Mitra that Britannia's registered office will continue to be in Kolkata, dispelling fears that it is planning to leave the state.

However, Mitra's entire briefing did not mention the Taratala plant or the speculations surrounding it.

On June 20, Britannia informed bourses that all permanent workers at its Taratala factory had accepted the VRS and claimed that there would be no material impact on the company's business operations.

This has triggered speculation about a possible shutdown of the unit.

Britannia has not responded to queries or provided any information to stock exchanges about the manufacturing situation at the decades-old Taratala plant in Kolkata.

The company spokesperson also remained tight-lipped on Tuesday when PTI sought clarifications on Mitra's comments.

According to the left-backed trade union CITU, there has been no production at the Taratala plant for over 20 days.

"All 122 permanent employees have accepted VRS, and negotiations are ongoing for 250 contractual workers," said senior CITU leader Gautam Ray.