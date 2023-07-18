Britannia launches campaign to highlight TN's diversity

Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Britannia Milk Bikis has announced the launch of a regional-specific 'Anaivarukkum' campaign to highlight the diversity of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

The campaign, launched coinciding with Tamil Nadu Day on July 18 celebrates the state's rich linguistic diversity and regional pride, the company said in a release.

"Anaivarukkum, meaning 'for everyone', celebrates the rich plurality of dialects in the state. Each region within Tamil Nadu has its own distinctive heritage, captivating beauty, revered icons, and unique spoken dialects. Building on its popularity among the people of Tamil Nadu since 1978, Milk Bikis' latest campaign is a celebration that embraces the diversity and richness of every region across Tamil Nadu," it said.

With 'Anaivarukkum,' the brand has launched 5 digital videos representing 15 different dialects across the state ranging from Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikudi, Chennai and many others.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, "Anaivarukkum is a humble tribute to the state, the various beautiful dialects spoken across the state, rituals, its destinations and pop-culture". PTI SA SA KH