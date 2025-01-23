British admitted Netaji cut short their rule in India: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack, Jan 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the British had admitted that they might have ruled India longer had it not been for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauj.

Advertisment

Majhi made this remark after inaugurating the three-day Parakram Diwas celebrations organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the ministry of culture at the historic Barabati Fort in Cuttack, on the occasion of the 128th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Though the country has celebrated Parakram Diwas since 2021, this is the first time the event is being held in Cuttack, Netaji’s birthplace.

"Odisha and Cuttack are proud of Netaji, who emerged as a great nationalist and a true patriot," Majhi said.

Advertisment

Expressing concern about the limited discussion of Netaji in Indian history books, Majhi said, "The British and some historians acknowledge that had it not been for Netaji’s armed struggle and his Azad Hind Fauj, they (the British) would have ruled over India for a few more years. It is unfortunate there is little mention of Netaji’s legacy in books on India’s freedom struggle." Majhi further highlighted Netaji’s dedication to the nation, saying, "Netaji refused to serve under British rule even though he was selected for the coveted Indian Civil Services. He preferred the path of struggle for India’s freedom and met Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai in 1921. The rest, as they say, is history." "Netaji was deeply inspired by Swami Vivekananda and Aurobindo Ghosh. Though he had differences of opinion with Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji respected him and called him the ‘Father of the Nation.’ Believing it was vital to put pressure on the British, he formed the Azad Hind Fauj." "Netaji’s death remains a mystery despite his outstanding contribution to the freedom struggle. Let us pledge to build a ‘Developed India, Developed Odisha’ inspired by Netaji’s ideals," Majhi urged.

The CM emphasised the importance of educating future generations about Netaji’s life and his connection to Cuttack. "Our youth should read extensively about such a patriot and fighter. Many people might not know that Netaji underwent military training during his college days," he said.

During the event, Majhi felicitated INA veteran lieutenant R. Madhavan Pilai. After arriving in Cuttack, Majhi visited Netaji’s birthplace at Odia Bazaar, where he paid floral tributes to the statue of Netaji and attended an art exhibition organised by the state culture department.

Advertisment

Netaji’s ancestral house, Janakinath Bhawan—now a museum—was decorated with galleries, gardens, and a statue of the legendary hero. Artistic tributes such as sand art, paintings, and sculptures were displayed on the occasion.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and others, Majhi garlanded the statue of Netaji at the museum in Odia Bazaar.

Local MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, ex-Union minister KP Singhdeo, and Union secretary for culture Arunish Chawla also attended the event. Brigadier RS Chikara, chairman of INA Trust, delivered the welcome address, while director general of the ASI YS Rawat proposed the vote of thanks.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual message during the event.

Following the government's decision to commemorate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021, the first such event was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi; and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees. In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.

The three-day celebration features a book, photo and archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

Advertisment

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop were also organised on the occasion. The event also featured cultural performances honouring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Besides, films on Netaji's life will also be screened during the event, an official statement said. PTI AAM RG AAM MNB