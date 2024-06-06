British Airways to start new Delhi-London daily flight from Apr 20

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Expanding its services to India, British Airways will start a new daily flight between the national capital and London Heathrow from April 20, 2025.

"This will increase the airline's schedule across India to 63 flights a week across five cities," the airline said in a release.

Currently, the carrier operates 56 weekly flights to India. These include daily services from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The new flight, starting from April 20, will be operated with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer said the airline is celebrating 100 years of flying to India. "We eagerly anticipate welcoming passengers on board our new flights and continuing our legacy of excellence in the skies," Moran Birger, Head of Sales Asia Pacific and Middle East at British Airways, said. PTI RAM MR