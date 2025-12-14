British band 'Blue', K-pop sensation 'Everglow' enthrall audiences in Gangtok

Gangtok, Dec 14 (PTI) British band 'Blue' and South Korean group 'Everglow' enthralled crowds at Gangtok's Paljor Stadium as Sikkim hosted 'Orchid Music Festival', organisers said.

The music festival was organised on Saturday by private groups with support from the Sikkim government, they said.

While the four-member British band enthralled the packed stadium with hits like 'All Rise' and 'One Love', the South Korean K-pop girl group sang their famous songs 'Dun Dun', 'La Di Da', and 'Adios', they said.

'Blue' is in India as part of their 25th anniversary world tour, with concerts already conducted in Imphal and Shillong. Another concert is scheduled in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Other performers at the Orchid Music Festival were Nepalese singer Neetesh Jung Kunwar, Bhutanese artiste Sonam Wangchen and Sikkim's folk-fusion band 'Sofiyum'. PTI COR ACD