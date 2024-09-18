British Council announces grants scheme for art projects on climate crisis

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The British Council on Wednesday announced 'Climate Futures: South Asia' programme that aims to foster sustainable practices within the arts and creative sectors in India.

The programme, which is now open for applications, will offer grants of £15,000 (approx Rs 16.57 lakh) for artists, cultural organisation, and creative collaborations to address the climate emergency through innovative projects and practices.

The grant scheme will support a diverse range of projects that "curate artistic experiences promoting awareness of the climate crisis; develop and implement decarbonisation strategies for arts and cultural organisations; establish processes for tracking and reducing carbon emissions and waste; and optimise infrastructure to advance climate change awareness within the arts and creative industries".

"At the British Council, we strongly believe that art holds a pivotal role in tackling the climate crisis. Through creativity and cultural expression, artists have the unique ability to address environmental challenges and inspire meaningful action.

"The 'Climate Futures: South Asia' initiative presents an exciting opportunity for artists and cultural organisations to take the lead in sustainability, driving innovative projects that foster change on both local and global scales," Ruchira Das, director Arts India, British Council said in a statement.

The British Council will host a series of information sessions to provide guidance on the application process and help applicants understand how to maximise their chances of securing funding.

The sessions are scheduled for October 8 and 22. The deadline for all applications is November 25.