British Council launches ‘Creative Convergence’ to strengthen India-UK ties

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) The British Council on Wednesday inaugurated the first edition of its two-day event, ‘Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined’, at the Bangalore International Centre.

The event celebrates the strength and creativity of India-UK partnerships through panel discussions, artistic showcases, and collaborative sessions aimed at reimagining the future of the creative economy, the British Council said in a statement.

The platform brings together creative leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from both countries to explore how innovation, inclusion, and collaboration can shape the creative sector’s role in economic and social development, officials said.

According to the statement, Creative Convergence builds on the British Council’s efforts to expand international creative networks and advances the objectives of the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025-2030), signed in May 2025.

"The initiative aims to deepen cultural ties between the two nations while demonstrating how creativity can drive economic growth and social change," the statement added. PTI AMP SSK