British delegation meets Himachal CM Sukhu to discuss trade and collaboration opportunities

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) A delegation from the British Deputy High Commission met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday in Chandigarh to discuss avenues for strengthening collaboration between the UK and Himachal Pradesh.

A key focus of the talks was the export of turmeric from Himachal Pradesh to the UK, with the Chief Minister showing strong interest in facilitating this trade opportunity.

The delegation was led by Caroline Rowett, the UK's Deputy High Commissioner and Rajinder S. Nagarkoti, Political, Press, and Projects Adviser for the UK Government.

They briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing and potential collaborations between the UK and Himachal Pradesh across various sectors.

During the discussions, CM Sukhu expressed a keen interest in exploring partnerships in AgriTech, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism, the dairy sector, food processing, data storage, and water resource management. He emphasized the importance of leveraging the UK's expertise in these fields to drive mutual growth and development.

CM Sukhu directed the concerned officers to coordinate further meetings with the UK delegation, ensuring that the proposed collaborations are effectively explored and implemented.

Caroline Rowett highlighted the UK's investments in Himachal Pradesh, mentioning an agro-industry investment in Kullu and the establishment of an Indian operation by a Scottish distillery in the state. PTI/COR ARD ARD