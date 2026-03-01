British-era building gutted in fire in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Nainital, March 1 (PTI): A massive fire on Sunday gutted a British-era building in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, though police said no casualty or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident.

According to the police, the Glenmore building in Ward Number 7 was completely destroyed in the blaze. The two families residing in the structure were safely evacuated on time.

Firefighters reached the spot after being alerted by locals and tried to bring the flames under control. However, much of the building was consumed by the fire as the structure was primarily made of wood.

​Tallital Police Station House Officer Manoj Nainwal said the families of Lalit Mohan Tiwari and Anil Joshi lived in the building. ​He added that while the the residents are safe, the property has suffered extensive damage. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. ​PTI DPT AKY