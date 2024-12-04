British, Indian experts meet to review progress of ongoing health check-up of Howrah Bridge

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) British and Indian experts, along with Kolkata port officials, on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing health check-up of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge).

A statement from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) said experts from Rendel, London, and RITES Ltd., along with senior port officials, participated at the meeting, which was chaired by port chairman Rathendra Raman.

Rendel, formerly Rendel, Palmer & Tritton (RPT), the original designer of the bridge, is overseeing visual inspections, design reviews, condition assessments, and rehabilitation proposals.

During the meeting, experts shared their findings from ongoing inspections and discussed the bridge's structural condition.

The final assessment report, to be reviewed by Rendel, is expected by the first quarter of 2025.

Based on this, RITES Ltd. will propose a comprehensive repair and rehabilitation plan to ensure the bridge's long-term safety and durability.

On December 3, Rendel experts, together with SMP Kolkata engineers, conducted a detailed inspection of the historic bridge. This health check-up, initiated by SMP Kolkata in February 2023, is being carried out by RITES Ltd.

Rabindra Setu, a landmark engineering feat, was constructed between 1937 and 1942 by SMP Kolkata (formerly Kolkata Port Trust) and opened to traffic in 1943. PTI BSM MNB