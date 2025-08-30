British Museum agree to loan Sankardeva's 'Vrindavan Vastra' for display in 2027: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 30 (PTI) The British Museum in London has agreed to loan the 16th-century silk textile, 'Vrindavani Vastra', created by Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, to Assam for display in 2027, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said the museum has set certain conditions, including a state-of-the-art facility, for the display of the 'Vrindavan Vastra' in the state for 18 months.

"We have been trying to bring this textile to Assam for a long time so that the people can see it. Now, the British Museum has agreed to loan it for display, but with certain conditions," Sarma said. "They require us to set up a museum that meets environmental and security standards for its 18-month display in the state.” The JSW Group of companies has come forward to set up a museum as a part of its CSR initiative and give it to Assam as a gift, he said.

"We have already allotted land to them for the purpose. After a long time, we are moving towards our cherished dream of bringing the textile to the state," the CM said.

British officials had visited the state and reviewed the existing museums, but did not find it suitable for display, and so ''we decided to construct a new one", Sarma added.

''I have already written to the Centre seeking 'Sovereign Guarantee', an undertaking to be given to the British Museum that it will be returned after 18 months without any damage", he said.

Director British Museum Dr Nicholas Cullinan has also written to the CM assuring support in this initiative in honouring the Assamese textile tradition.

In addition to the physical exhibit, the British Museum has agreed to develop a high-quality digital representation of the Vrindavani Vastra, which will be exhibited in February 2026 at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. This digital version will also be made available online, allowing people from all over the world to view it.

Sarma said the museum will soon share its recommendations regarding the environmental and security standards required to ensure the safe display and conservation of the textile in 2027 in the newly constructed museum in Guwahati.

"I have been also invited to visit the British Museum in September but due to prior commitments, I plan to visit either in October or November'', he added.

The British Museum is also planning a new edition of Richard Blurton’s book on the Vrindavani Vastra, featuring updated research and recent findings. This edition will be translated into Hindi and Assamese to ensure broader accessibility, especially for young scholars and local communities in Assam.

Vrindavani Vastra was created under the guidance of Srimanta Sankardeva, depicting scenes from the life of Lord Krishna, at the request of Koch king Nara Narayan and also has a part of a poem written by him.

The exhibit, acquired in 1904 from Tibet by the British Museum, is nine-and-a-half metre long and is made up of several pieces of silk drapes and originally featured 15 separate pieces that were later assembled.

The textile serves as a testament to Assamese weaving, incorporating elements from various artistic traditions, and travelled from Assam to Tibet before being acquired by the British Museum in 1904.