British national found dead in Patna hotel

Patna, Jan 27 (PTI) A 76-year-old overseas Indian from Britain was found dead in a hotel room in Patna’s Jakkanpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sharma.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rituraj Kumar Singh said Sharma was staying at the hotel since January 18.

“At 4 pm on Monday, the hotel staff knocked on the door, but he did not open it. He was not answering phone calls, too. The staff then informed police, and security personnel eventually broke open the door, and found him lying dead on the bed,” Singh said.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the hotel room, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), he said.

“No external injury marks were spotted on the body,” the officer said, adding the exact cause of Sharma’s death will be known after the post-mortem is complete.

His family in London has been informed, the SHO added.