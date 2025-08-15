British policies challenged from premises of Delhi Assembly: Speaker Gupta on 79th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) As the historic Delhi Assembly was lit up in tricolour to mark the 79th Independence Day, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday recalled how leaders of the freedom movement challenged British policies from the premises of the Vidhan Sabha building.

The visitors, including families, toured the 115-year-old Assembly grounds, learning about its rich heritage, as the building was opened for the public on August 14 and 15, an official statement said.

The spirited performances of the Border Security Force (BSF) Band playing tunes of patriotic songs filled the air with pride and enthusiasm. The vibrant cultural performances by the Sahitya Kala Parishad added further colour and joy to the occasion, it said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion Gupta said, "This day serves as a proud reminder of India's journey from colonial subjugation to becoming the world's largest democracy." He paid tribute to the freedom fighters and saluted the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, calling Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev symbols of courage and dedication.

Recalling the historic significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, he further said that this was the first Parliament of India, visited thrice by Mahatma Gandhi.

Gupta also spoke of the spirited protests against the Simon Commission and remembered the historic moment when Vitthalbhai Patel became the first elected Speaker of the Assembly a century ago.

Leaders of freedom movement including Lala Lajpat Rai, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale courageously challenged British policies within these very walls of the building, the speaker said.

It was here that the opposition to the Rowlatt Act gave rise to the Non-Cooperation Movement, exposing the oppressive nature of British rule, he added.

Opening the Assembly to citizens on such occasions allows them to walk in the footsteps of the great visionaries who shaped freedom struggle and to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for India's independence, Gupta concluded. PTI VIT OZ OZ