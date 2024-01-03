British woman tourist found dead in Goa

Panaji, Jan 3 (PTI) A 46-year-old British woman who was on a holiday in Goa was found dead near a beach in Canacona village of the coastal state on Wednesday, police said.

There was no external injury on the body of the woman, identified as UK national Emma Louise Leaning, they said.

"Her friends do not suspect any foul play," a senior police official said.

The body, recovered near a beach at Canacona in South Goa district, was "under decomposition stage", the police said in a release.

The Canacona police have registered case of unnatural death and the body has been sent for postmortem to the district hospital in Margao town of South Goa, the official said. PTI RPS GK