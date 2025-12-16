Brittas writes to Union Minister Vaishnaw on pending approval for 15 films at Kerala film festival

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Tuesday wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to intervene for the immediate grant of censor exemption to the remaining 15 films at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The issue touches India's constitutional commitment to freedom of expression and a facilitative decision will reaffirm the Union Government's support for India's cultural institutions, he said.

Earlier, sources said four out of 19 movies awaiting approval for screening at IFFK have been granted official censor exemption.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian on Tuesday criticised the denial of clearance to the films at the IFFK being held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 12 to 19.

Tharoor termed it as "cinematic illiteracy" and "bureaucratic over-cautiousness" and claimed that he has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Vaishnaw to ensure approval for screening of the films.

Brittas, in his letter, said the IFFK has been adversely affected by the continuing denial of screening permissions for several films.

"I wish to welcome the Ministry's decision today to grant approval for four of the nineteen films that were earlier awaiting censor exemption. However, 15 films still remain pending approval, and their continued exclusion is seriously affecting the smooth conduct of this landmark 30th anniversary edition of IFFK," Brittas said.

He said even a century-old cinematic landmark such as Sergei Eisenstein's Battleship Potemkin - an iconic work studied and celebrated worldwide - was among the films denied clearance.

He said it is the 30th anniversary edition of the film festival, featuring 187 films, and the decision conveyed on 11 December 2025, declining exemption for the films has resulted in disruption of scheduled screenings and festival logistics.

"This is not merely an administrative issue but one that touches upon India's constitutional commitment to freedom of expression, and the nation's soft power in the global cultural arena. A prompt and facilitative decision at this juncture will ensure the smooth completion of the festival and reaffirm the Union Government's support for India's cultural institutions," he added.

The 15 films awaiting clearance include Eisenstein's 100-year-old classic 'Battleship Potemkin' and several films related to the Palestine conflict. PTI AO RT RT