BRO achieves breakthrough of 700-meter long Naushera tunnel on Jammu-Poonch highway

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) The Border Road Organisation on Sunday achieved a major milestone by breaking through Naushera tunnel on the highly strategic 200 kilometers long stretch which connects Jammu with Poonch border district, officials said.

The line and level of the tunnel were precisely achieved during the breakthrough which was executed by conducting a blast under the supervision of Border Road Organisation (BRO) Director General Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, they said.

The Jammu-Poonch, the “Golden Arc road”, is a very old and highly strategic 200 kilometers stretch, which connects the important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch, a defence spokesman said.

There are four major tunnels -- Kandi tunnel, Sungal tunnel, Naushera tunnel and Bhimber Gali tunnel -- in this stretch.

"The construction of a pivotal infrastructure project on the highway connecting Akhnoor to Poonch reached a significant milestone today as the breakthrough ceremony for the Naushera tunnel took place," he said.

The tunnel spanning an impressive 700 meters is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

Lt Gen Srinivasan attended the breakthrough ceremony, underscoring the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the national highway, he added.

The defence spokesman said that the breakthrough of the Kandi tunnel was achieved on November 25 last year, signifying the BRO's efforts towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch.

The progress of the highway has taken pace and the project is expected to be completed by 2026 before its specified time, he added.

During his address, Lt Gen Srinivasan said the BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centers in the Jammu-Poonch region.

The Jammu-Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years, the BRO chief said.

On being asked about defence infrastructure along the LoC, Lt Gen Srinivasan mentioned that development of defence infrastructure is a continuous process and the BRO is committed towards strengthening of defence infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the IB, LoC and LAC.

The BRO and Project Sampark is steadfast in its commitment to Create, Connect, Care and save the lives of the citizens of its area of responsibility, the BRO chief said.

It believes in the adage 'Roads Build Nation' and rededicated itself to the construction of border roads infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress, he added. PTI CORR/AB AS AS