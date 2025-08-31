BRO conducts medical camp in remote Arunachal village

Itanagar, Aug 31 (PTI) With an aim to promote health and well-being of children, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday conducted a medical camp at Khirmu Government Higher Secondary School in Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence official said.

Around 40 students underwent comprehensive medical check-ups during the camp, which covered height and weight measurement, eye check-up, basic systemic examination covering the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, gastrointestinal and respiratory system, defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

He said the camp received an overwhelming response from the locals and parents of students expressed their gratitude to BRO and the medical team for bringing much-needed healthcare facilities at their doorsteps in such remote and high-altitude terrain.

“We are thankful to BRO for arranging this camp. In our village, healthcare facilities are limited, and such efforts ensure that our children’s health is regularly monitored,” a parent said.

School authorities also praised the efforts in not only focusing on infrastructure development but also contributing to the health and welfare of the locals.

A teacher said, “This camp has given confidence to both children and parents. The medical team patiently examined every child and guided us on how to take care of their health in these tough conditions.” PTI CORR NN