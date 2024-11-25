BRO intensifies repair work on key road stretch in Sikkim

Gangtok, Nov 25 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has intensified road repair work to restore and strengthen connectivity in Sikkim, an official said on Monday.

The Gangtok-Chungthang road, particularly the Naga to Theng stretch of around eight km, is being repaired at a brisk pace, he said.

“Despite harsh weather and challenging terrain, the dedicated workers... have made commendable efforts to rebuild the damaged infrastructure,” the official statement said.

This section of the road had suffered massive damage due to the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023 and a subsequent cloudburst in June 2024.

“The restoration of this stretch is critical, as it will not only expedite travel to North Sikkim but also provide a significant boost to tourism in the area,” the statement said.

Additionally, the BRO is undertaking critical surfacing work on the Kalep-Giagong road, a high-altitude stretch that connects to Gurudongmar Lake near the India-China border. PTI KDK RBT