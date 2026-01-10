BRO organises cleanliness drive along Siang riverfront in Arunachal district

Itanagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday organised a cleanliness drive along the Siang riverfront at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district as part of its outreach programme and in support of the Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said.

The drive was conducted in collaboration with local organisations and volunteer groups with the objective of creating awareness about cleanliness and promoting a clean, hygienic and plastic-free riverfront, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

The initiative is part of Project Brahmank’s outreach programme launched a few months ago to strengthen engagement with civil administration and the local population beyond selected institutions in Pasighat, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat informed.

Officers, supervisors and staff of Project Brahmank actively participated in the programme.

The drive also received support from academic institutions, student unions and youth wings of Pasighat, who have been working towards the goal of restoring the Siang riverfront to its former glory.

The initiative, aligned with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a ‘Clean India’, focused on encouraging discipline, collective responsibility and community participation among BRO personnel and local residents alike.

Officials said such activities help reinforce sustainable practices while supporting local administration.

Apart from its core role in infrastructure development, Project Brahmank regularly undertakes welfare-oriented activities such as medical camps, cleanliness drives, skill development awareness programmes and motivational sessions for the benefit of local communities.

Project Brahmank chief engineer said that such collaborative efforts help strengthen ties between BRO and local communities and also create new opportunities for the youth of the Siang districts.

He expressed hope for continued support and fruitful partnerships with civil organisations in future initiatives.