BRO plans tunnels, passes to ensure all-weather connectivity in eastern Ladakh

Leh, Aug 2 (PTI) In a move to bolster strategic infrastructure, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is in the advanced planning stages of constructing numerous tunnels and high-altitude passes to ensure all-weather road connectivity in eastern Ladakh, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The BRO is also aggressively adopting new technologies to accelerate project execution in this high-altitude region, where the working season is restricted to just a few months due to harsh winter conditions.

"Primarily, Ladakh is linked by two national highways – NH 1 and NH 3. We are responsible for NH 3. The Rohtang tunnel has already come up and we are planning on a few tunnels along passes like Baralacha and Tanglang," Col. Deepak Palande, director, works and resources, Project Himank, told PTI here.

BRO’s Project Himank was raised for the development of road communication in Ladakh region. It ensures the maintenance of communication and access to strategic areas close to the Line of Actual Control with China.

Col. Palande said the planning of these tunnels is at a "very advanced stage".

"The alignments are almost approved and the final survey is on. The detailed project report will be made soon," he added.

He said each tunnel will have a different timeline, varying from five to seven years.

"It is a very complex project. It depends on soil composition, soil content, rock content, technical surveys, geo survey reports, GSI-GTI reports. All these reports come into play," the officer said.

The tunnels will help in ensuring all-weather road connectivity to eastern Ladakh, the area under Project Himank, he added.

On strategic importance of the roads in eastern Ladakh, Col. Palande said, "Every road is important because it helps in movement of defence logistics, personnel, equipment and whatever military resources are required to be deployed during operations. These can be moved easily and it provides the flexibility for planning the military operations." The officer also said construction of several passes, including many high-altitude ones, is also going on.

"We have completed Umling La. Mig La is coming up. Marshimik La has already come up," he said.

Umling La is currently the world’s highest motorable pass at a height of 19,024 ft above sea level, which will be succeeded by Mig La at 19,400 ft once completed.

Eight out of 14 highest motorable passes in the world are currently under Project Himank.

"There are other roads and passes across the Ladakh region which we are working on. For every ridge to be crossed, it has to be generally through a pass," the top official said.

Col. Palande said the BRO is not following only the standard practices, it is adopting technology aggressively in its works in this crucial sector.

"For example, we are investing and harvesting technology in terms of pre-cast. The working season is quite limited here, about six months. So, to apply your resources more effectively, pre-cast is helping us," he added.