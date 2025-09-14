BRO restores connectivity on Mahanpur-Theyn axis in JK’s Kathua

Jammu, Sept 14 (PTI) Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the damaged portion of the Mahanpur-Theyn axis in Kathua district as part of its 'Project Sampark', a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Following the August 17 cloudburst incident, a major disruption occurred on the Pedu Nalla along the Mahanpur–Theyn axis, resulting in the washing away of an existing bridge and an under-construction bridge, snapping connectivity to a vast area in the district, the spokesperson said.

This event was caused by landslides and landslips triggered by incessant rainfall, completely blocking the vital route between Ranjit Sagar Dam and Mahanpur, the spokesperson said.

The aftermath presented formidable challenges to include massive debris accumulation, damaged bridge components strewn across the site, ongoing inclement weather, and the isolation of the location due to simultaneous blockages on alternate access roads.

The project was carried out by 69 Road Construction Company (RCC), under the Commander of the 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) based in Udhampur, S K Singh.

The spokesperson said excavators and heavy machinery were deployed to clear the area of landslide debris before restoring the roadway, the spokesperson added.