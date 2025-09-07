BRO restores critical road connectivity in Jammu's Pragwal sector

Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) In a swift response to a major infrastructure disruption caused by heavy rains, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored the Gharkhal-Pragwal road, the only critical artery connecting the strategically important sector in Akhnoor area near here, the Army said on Sunday.

Torrential rains led to the complete washing away of a vital stretch of the road last week, bringing all civilian and military movement to a halt.

The road blockade severely impacted the mobility of residents and halted essential Army convoy movements to forward-deployed units, a defence spokesperson said.

He said local villagers faced tremendous hardships for several days, with disruptions in supply of daily essentials and medical access.

Responding to an urgent request from the civil administration and the Army, BRO's 57 Road Construction Company (RCC), under the leadership of Lt Col Preetam, immediately mobilized men and machinery.

Braving the perilous conditions posed by the swelling Chenab River -- which had carved out a new stream -- the BRO team worked tirelessly to restore the breach, the spokesperson said.

Despite extreme challenges, the BRO personnel operated round-the-clock and successfully reconnected the sector.

Movement of vehicles has now resumed, bringing immense relief to the local population and restoring operational readiness for the defence forces, the spokesperson said.

He said local residents expressed deep gratitude and admiration for the BRO.

“This restoration once again underscores the vital role played by the BRO in ensuring connectivity, security, and support in India's most challenging terrains and conditions,” he said. PTI TAS NB