BRO restores vital 112-km Kishtwar-Sansari road connecting J-K, Himachal

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation on Saturday restored road connectivity along the 112-kilometre stretch reconnecting Jammu and Kashmir's Doda-Kishtwar belt with Himachal Pradesh after intensive snow clearance operations carried out under extreme weather conditions last week.

The Kishtwar-Sansari road, where the work was completed, links the Union territory with the Lahaul-Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh.

Battling heavy snowfall, the organisation is also carrying out rapid snow-clearance operations on the Mughal Road connecting the twin regions of Kashmir and Jammu, aiming to reopen the highway at the earliest, officials said.

"The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the connectivity along the Kishtwar-Sansari road in a record time. The restoration work was undertaken by 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark," a Jammu defence spokesperson said.

He said the route includes high-altitude sections rising up to 8,759 feet and serves as a crucial inter-state link.

The heavy snowfall between January 22 and 23, measuring about 4 to 5 feet, had blocked the entire road axis. "Fresh snowfall on January 25 further disrupted connectivity in the region. BRO teams managed to clear nearly 2.5 feet of snow by January 26, restoring access up to Sansari," he said.

Another spell of snowfall on January 27 again blocked the route, prompting renewed clearance efforts. "Between January 28 and 30, BRO teams launched intensive operations and cleared nearly 3.5 feet of accumulated snow within 72 hours, fully reopening the road to traffic," the official said.

He noted that the Kishtwar–Sansari road is a lifeline for the region as it links the Doda-Kishtwar valley in Jammu and Kashmir with the Lahaul–Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh and supports inter-state movement.

"The road holds economic importance as it enables the transport of essential commodities, agricultural produce and other goods between the two regions. It also has humanitarian value as it ensures access to healthcare, education and emergency services for remote high-altitude communities," he said.

BRO and Project Sampark officials commended the dedication of 118 RCC personnel who carried out the operations in severe cold and difficult terrain, stating that the effort reflects the organisation's commitment to maintaining strategic and public connectivity.

BRO teams are also engaged in snow clearance operations on an alternative highway, known as the Mughal Road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri districts with Srinagar via Peer Ki Gali.

Officials said men and machinery are working through snow accumulation of 8 to 10 feet to maintain mid-winter connectivity along the historic route.