BRO sets up play and learning room for workers’ children in Arunachal's Tawang

Itanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has set up a dedicated play and learning room for the children of casual paid labourers engaged in road construction in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence official said on Friday.

The move aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children while easing the burden on women labourers, who often juggle demanding road-building work with childcare responsibilities, Guwahati-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

Many of these women, carry their young children to construction sites due to the absence of alternative facilities, the statement said.

The play and learning room has been set up within the BRTF premises and is equipped with play materials, educational charts, a supervised indoor play area, and a designated feeding space for mothers.

Clean drinking water has also been arranged to ensure hygiene and health, the spokesperson said.