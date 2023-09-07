BRO to construct airfield at strategic Nyoma belt of eastern Ladakh

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation will construct an airfield at an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore at the strategic Nyoma belt of eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the airfield on September 12 through videoconferencing.

The Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground has been used for the transportation of men and materials during the ongoing stand-off with China since 2020 and witnessed operations of Chinook heavy-lift choppers and the C-130J special operations aircraft.

"The defence minister will carry out e-shilanyash of the Nyoma airfield in Ladakh on September 12," a Defence PRO said.

The airfield will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore for wide-ranging strategic air assets, he said.

"The construction of this airfield will tremendously boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment the IAF's (Indian Air Force) capability along our northern borders," he added.

Singh will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 90 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth Rs 2,941 crore.

Located at a height of 13,400 feet, Nyoma is about 46 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control with China.

Singh will also inaugurate the reconstructed and revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore airfields in West Bengal on September 12, the PRO said.

These airfields have been successfully reconstructed by the BRO at a cost of Rs 529 crore, he added.

"These airfields will not only improve the defensive and offensive architecture of the Indian Air Force along the northern borders but also facilitate commercial flight operations in the region," he said. PTI AB SZM