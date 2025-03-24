BRO workers hold protest in J-K's Kupwara, demand forest department give clearance for projects

Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Dozens of workers engaged in projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) held a protest in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, demanding forest department issue a clearance certificate for the works.

The protestors staged a sit-in outside the office of the deputy commissioner of Kupwara briefly.

"We work as labourers with BRO and our livelihood depends on the projects undertaken by it. The work on the projects has been stopped as the Forest Department has not granted the NOC for these works," a protestor said.

He said more than 5,000 families earn their livelihood by working as labourers on BRO projects in Kupwara district.

"We are hired by the BRO on a need basis. If there is no work, the BRO will not hire us. So our request to the Lieutenant Governor and the elected government is that the NOC for these projects be issued at the earliest," the protester added.

Another protestor said his family has been facing starvation as he has not been able to find any work. "We will have no option but to commit suicide," he added.