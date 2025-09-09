Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Accusing the central government of trampling the Constitutional framework in the country, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Tuesday called for a broad political platform to oust the BJP from power.

He urged the Leftist forces to study the political trends in the country closely, take people into confidence, communicate with them and mobilise them under the ‘red flag’ so that the rights of the people can be protected.

Baby, on his first visit to Assam after taking over the top position of the party, was speaking at a programme on the theme 'Current Situation and the Role of the Left'.

The programme was organised on the first death anniversary of former CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

“When we discuss the situation in Assam or the world, there are two trends. One is of extreme reactionary, anti-people, rightist forces which emerge to dominate people. At the same time, there is another progressive force which organises the deprived, marginalised, working class.” “These forces are there in every part of the globe. Even if rightist forces emerge, progressive voices will prevail,” the veteran CPI(M) leader asserted.

He accused US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "part of the forces which try to exploit, oppress and dominate the people".

“The Modi government is misusing Constitutional institutions such as central investigating agencies and autonomous Constitutional bodies like the Election Commission. It has been trampling the Constitutional framework of the country,” Baby alleged.

He referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, which offers Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from select neighbouring countries, and claimed that it was "against the spirit of the Constitution as religious identity cannot be criteria for citizenship".

“The Modi government takes care of only the Ambanis and Adanis. It needs to be exposed. The BJP must be removed from power. For that, we have to develop a broad political platform,” Baby asserted.

Assam is a ‘good model’ in creating a united platform against the saffron party, he added.

The CPI(M) general secretary also criticised Modi for ‘praising’ the RSS during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

He maintained that it was to warm up to the organisation, which holds sway over the BJP, as Modi will be turning 75 years of age later this month, the threshold earlier fixed for party leaders to sidestep from active political role.

“Now Modi is at 75 and he wants RSS support to continue as the PM,” Baby claimed.

Taking a hit at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he accused the BJP leader of trying to divide the state on religious lines, and claimed that several anti-minority laws have been passed by his government.

He cited the ban on inter-religion land transfer without the CM’s authorisation and stopping new Aadhaar enrolment for adults in the state as instances of "anti-minority decisions".

Baby also questioned the BJP for accepting Sarma into its fold after initially bringing corruption charges against him.

"The BJP had called Himanta Biswa Sarma a corrupt leader, but all problems were solved when he joined the saffron party," he claimed.

Speaking on the high tariffs on Indian products imposed by US President Trump, Baby said this will impact Assam's tea sector as its exports to America might decline on account of increased prices there. PTI SSG BDC SSG BDC