'Broadway Ramlila' to present Sampurn Ramayan with 3D stage design, songs by Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher

New Delhi: The age-old tale of the battle between moral and immoral, good and evil, Ram and Ravan will take shape on the stage at Broadway Ramlila from Wednesday Organised by Aryan Heritage Foundation at Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura here, the three-hour 'Sampurn Ramayan' will tell the mythological saga from lord Ram's birth to his coronation with the help of modern-day elements such as 3D stage design, dramatic lighting, extravagant costumes and musical score featuring 18 original tracks.

The songs for Broadway Ramlila have been performed by the likes of Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Kumar Vishu, and Jeetender Singh, and the story has been narrated by Mukesh Khanna.

Directed by veteran classical dancer Shashidharan Nair, the show features over 100 skilled actors and dancers and "stands as a testament to the global appeal of Lord Ram’s timeless saga".

"Very simple language has been used in this Ramlila so that even a four-year-old child can understand it easily. The stage and rural design of this production is so grand that the audience feels as if they are in Treta Yug themselves," Rajendra Mittal, creator of Broadway Ramlila, said.

To avoid confusion and clutter, the production has used only the incidents written by Valmiki and Tulsidas, he said.

The Broadway Ramlila will come to an end on October 23.