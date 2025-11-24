Broke 'artificial barrier' between people, govt that existed during previous regime: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday claimed the "artificial barrier" that separated the government from the people during the previous BJD regime has been dismantled, with him and his ministers holding regular public grievance hearings.

Speaking to reporters, Majhi claimed that in the last 17 months, he has directly met around 50,000 people through the 'Jan Abhijog Sunani' or public grievance hearings.

"In 14 public grievance hearings, the government has received 12,950 petitions, of which 12,371 cases or 96 per cent have been resolved. The remaining 579 cases are critical and taking time," he said.

The CM made the statement after attending one such session, which also saw the participation of eight other ministers, including Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

Majhi said he has asked district collectors and SPs to also hold such sessions so that minor issues can be resolved at the district level.

"Your trust and faith are empowering us to work. I have always said that I am one among you. Therefore, our government is considering the inconveniences of the common people with utmost importance. Breaking the artificial barrier that previously existed between the government and the people, I have expedited conducting Jan Abhijogana Sunaani to listen to your problems myself," he said in a post on X.

"This is your government. We are committed to serving the people of Odisha, and we are always striving to build a prosperous and developed Odisha. A government of the people, dedicated to the service of the people," he said.

Majhi also said he has taken the government to the people's doorstep.

PTI AAM AAM SOM