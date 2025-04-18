Broker booked for stalking student in Haryana's Sohna

Gurugram, Apr 18 (PTI) A broker has been booked for allegedly stalking, threatening and trying to molest a 23-year-old student who availed his services in Sohna here, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered against broker Lokesh Saini, a resident of Sohna Dhani, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday, police said.

In her complaint filed at the Sohna City police station, the Bachelor of Design student, who hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and has been enrolled in a private university near Sohna, said she rented a flat in the area in September 2023 through Saini.

She said the broker then began to send SMSes to her without a reason, call her in a drunken state in the evenings and talk obscenely.

The complainant said he came to her flat many times without informing her and tried to molest her. Saini also used to block her way when she was on her way to the university, the complaint said.

"On December 27, 2024, he harassed me by sending obscene messages and voice notes after consuming alcohol. On April 5, when I was returning to my flat from university on my motorcycle, Lokesh tried to hit my motorcycle with his Wagon-R near Sohna Dhani turn, which I narrowly escaped. After this, he stopped his car and shouted that I cannot belong to anyone except him and that he will defame me. Because of Lokesh Saini, I am in deep shock and not able to study properly. My life and dignity are in danger," the complaint said.

Police said a case has been registered and they are conducting raids to nab the accused. "The accused will be arrested soon," said a senior police officer.