Brookfield outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe where blast occurred to reopen on Mar 8

Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) The Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe where a low intensity blast occurred on Friday leaving 10 people injured will be reopened on March 8, said the co-founder and CEO of the popular city eatery.

In the blast that occurred on Friday afternoon, both staff and customers at the cafe sustained injuries but they are all recovering, police said.

"As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation. We have decided to reopen our Brookfield outlet within a week of the unfortunate incident, which is on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the 8th of March (Friday)," said Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO, The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Following the incident, the eatery was cordoned off as part of investigation by the city police.

"We extend a warm invitation to all authorities and customers to join us for our reopening. Let us unite in solidarity and demonstrate that together, we are unyielding in our commitment to moving forward," he said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the investigation into the incident, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), is on in full swing.

"Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far," he said. "Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, we appeal to the media to not indulge in speculation and cooperate," Dayananda said, adding no arrest has been made in connection with the incident so far.

The Bengaluru Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery. PTI AMP SS