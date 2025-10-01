BRO’s Project Swastik celebrates 65th Raising Day in Gangtok, announces new infrastructure push

Gangtok, Oct 1 (PTI) Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Wednesday celebrated its 65th Raising Day in Gangtok, marking over six decades of service in building and maintaining critical infrastructure in Sikkim's high-altitude and operationally sensitive regions.

According to a press release by Defence PRO, Project Swastik was established in 1960 and has since played a pivotal role in connecting remote valleys and forward areas of the state with the national mainstream, while ensuring strategic connectivity for the armed forces.

"Over the past 65 years, the project has constructed and maintained 1,412 km of roads and more than 80 major bridges across some of the toughest high-altitude terrain. Despite recurring challenges such as glacial lake outburst floods, cloudbursts, and frequent flooding of the Teesta River, the project has consistently achieved major milestones," the statement added.

"In the last decade, Project Swastik has completed over 350 km of roads, 26 bridges, and one tunnel, further strengthening Sikkim's strategic and development infrastructure," it said.

According to the statement, celebrations began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Swastik Memorial to honour the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The occasion also witnessed a sainik sammelan, barakhana, cultural programmes, inauguration of the renovated regimental canteen, and a vibrant Swastik Mela, fostering unity and camaraderie among all ranks and families.

The statement said Project Swastik has ambitious infrastructure development plans worth Rs 1,152.66 crores for the coming year.

"These include construction of the Western Sikkim Highway, NH-310A and NH-310AG, aimed at enhancing road connectivity to North Sikkim and ensuring expeditious mobilization of Armed Forces. The upcoming projects will also feature state-of-the-art tunnels and bridges, built with a strong focus on sustainability, resilience, and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as geotextiles, advanced surfacing techniques, slope stabilization, and avalanche mitigation measures," it added. PTI COR MNB