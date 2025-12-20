Brother among two held for killing woman in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 20 (PTI) A Brother among two men have been arrested on Saturday for strangulating a 19-year-old woman to death over her decision to marry someone, police said.

The incident took place on December 10, and her body was found on December 13 near a tin shed in Gwalior village under the Manesar area here, they said.

The accused were identified as Ravinder (28), a native of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, brother of the victim and Pushpender (30), a resident of Agra, while the victim was identified as Sushila, the police said.

During interrogation, Ravinder revealed that her sister wanted to marry a man against his wishes; thereafter, he planned to kill her.

Ravinder works as a cook in a private hotel here, while Pushpender works as a helper at a tyre shop, they added. PTI COR APL APL