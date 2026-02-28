Brother D K Shivakumar can become CM if it's in his destiny: D K Suresh

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Former Congress MP D K Suresh on Saturday said his brother, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, could become Chief Minister "if it is in his destiny." Speaking to reporters here, he said he has no information about a section of MLAs reportedly held meetings expressing support for Shivakumar's elevation.

Suresh downplayed speculation over leadership change and distanced himself from the ongoing discussions among legislators.

"As I said, if it is in my brother's destiny, it will happen. If it is not, then nothing can be done," Suresh said, responding to questions on whether Shivakumar would take over as chief minister.

Some Congress MLAs, loyal to Shivakumar, on Friday night held a meeting in a hotel and reportedly discussed ways to see their leader rise to the post of the chief minister.

According to Congress sources, they also planned a visit to Delhi to impress upon the party high command to make Shivakumar the next chief minister.

When asked about such gatherings and whether legislators were pressing for a decision, Suresh said, "I have no information about that. You should ask the MLAs concerned." He added that he was not in town when the meeting took place.

"I was not in town. I have no information about it. So I do not know what decision they have taken or what statement they have given. That is their personal matter. The party should take note of it," he said.

Responding to claims that the number of MLAs backing Shivakumar had increased, Suresh said, "Nothing of that sort. I have no information about that." On being asked whether any efforts were being made from within the government to elevate his brother, he replied, "I don't know anything about that. I am only watching what you are showing." Suresh also urged patience amid internal discussions.

"There should be patience in everything," he said, adding that "everyone has aspirations" and that there was "nothing wrong in that." He further clarified that he was not an aspirant for any position and said decisions regarding elections and leadership would be taken by the party leadership and the appropriate authorities.

The former MP also defended the state government's guarantee schemes when asked about criticism from some legislators.

"That guarantee is our promise. It is a promise made to the people of Karnataka. We must act according to that promise," he said, asserting that the commitments made to voters must be honoured for the full five-year term.

The power tussle flared up in the state since November 2025 when the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of two-and-a-half years.

There have been reports when Congress came to power, there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. PTI GMS ADB