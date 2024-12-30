Brother duo killed over money dispute by relatives; four held

Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Two brothers were allegedly killed by their relatives over a financial dispute of Rs 30,000 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four persons, police said on Monday.

The victims are identified as Ravi Rathod (35) and his elder brother Deepak Rathod (40).

Police said Ravi had taken Rs 20,000 from bangle wholesaler Badansingh Rathod's son eight months ago under the pretext of buying him a motorcycle but failed to keep the word. Ravi also purchased bangles worth Rs 10,000 from Badansingh's shop, but the bill remained unpaid.

On Sunday evening, Badansingh, his brother-in-law, and a nephew confronted Ravi near a garden in Gandhibagh area.

When Deepak arrived at the spot and tried to intervene, the brother duo was attacked with sharp weapons.

Ravi died on the spot and Deepak succumbed to his injuries later in the night, police said.

Police arrested Badansingh Rathod (45), his son Abhishek (24), Manoj Rathod, and Vivek Rathod (18) after registering a murder case. A fifth suspect, Sonu Badansingh Rathod, is on the run. PTI COR NSK