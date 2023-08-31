Brother-in-law among 3 arrested for Ghaziabad lawyer's murder in court complex

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law, who was a lawyer, in his chambers on the tehsil court complex here a day back, police said.

Manoj Chowdhary alias Monu Jaat was eating lunch in his chambers around 2 pm on Wednesday when two men entered the room and fired at him. He died on the spot.

The victim's wife, Kavita Chowdhary, lodged a complaint against his brother-in-law Amit Dagar, his brother Nitin Dagar and other accomplices Madan Dagar, Anuj and Paloo alias Amit. She alleged that all five were present on the court premises at the time of the shootout.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the five people under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 120B (Conspiracy) among others, police said, adding that the incident was the fallout of a family dispute.

Amit Dagar, Nitin Dagar and Paloo were arrested Thursday morning and police seized a countrymade pistol, one used and two live cartridges and two cars from them, Additional Police Commissioner (ACP) Yogesh P told reporters.

He said Amit Dagar told police during interrogation that he had a tiff with his wife Sarita Chowdhary as she had been living with her brother Manoj Chowdhary. The man alleged that his wife had planned to sell his house in Duhai village and a flat in Chiranjiv Vihar costing around Rs 1.5 crore, the ACP said.

Amit Dagar admitted that he tried to convince his wife not to sell the properties and even called her on Raksha Bandhan to come back home which she refused, the official said.

The accused also confessed that after none of his efforts bore fruit, he hatched a plan to eliminate Manoj Chowdhary and shot him dead on Wednesday, the ACP added.

He said the other people named in the FIR will be nabbed soon.