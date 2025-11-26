Brother-in-law kills woman for insurance money in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his younger brother’s widow after she refused to hand over the entire insurance amount due to her late husband, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Syarah village under the Shergarh area, they said.

The victim has been identified as Arti (25). She had lost her husband, Sukhveer, in a road accident in 2023, the police said.

A case regarding the insurance compensation dispute was under trial, with judgment expected soon, they said.

The accused, Rajveer alias Raju, frequently quarrelled with Arti over the insurance money, but the latter had refused, and wanted to keep the money for raising her children, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chand Rawat said.

On Tuesday morning, while Arti’s children were asleep, Rajveer again visited her house, resulting in a heated argument.

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit the victim several times on the head with bricks, leaving her severely injured, and fled the scene, the officer said.

Her sons, Pankaj and Sumit, raised an alarm, following which villagers rushed in and took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. Her cremation was held on Wednesday, Rawat said.

An FIR has been registered against Rajveer on the complaint of the victim's brother, and efforts are on to trace the accused, Rawat added.