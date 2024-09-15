Brother of Congress candidate in Ballabhgarh alleges 'goons' of ex-MLA manhandled him

Faridabad, Sep 15 (PTI) The brother of Parag Sharma, Congress's candidate from Ballabhgarh assembly constituency, has alleged that "goons" linked to former MLA Sharda Rathore manhandled him while he was accompanying his sister for nomination filing. An FIR was filed in the matter, police said on Sunday.
Vaibhav Sharma, in his complaint to the police, has alleged that Rathore was at the spot when the incident happened on Thursday, while the ex-MLA's brother was among the "goons".
Police has registered an FIR based on his complaint but has not named anyone as as accused in it.
Rathore, also a Congress leader and a former MLA from Ballabhgarh, was denied a ticket while Parag Sharma was the party's pick from the seat. Rathore filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate.
September 12 was the last day to file nominations.
According to the complaint filed by Vaibhav Sharma, on September 12, his sister went to the SDM office to file her nomination papers.
He said that when he went inside the gate of the SDM office, around 15 to 20 persons stopped him and "snatched the documents from my hands and fled away".
"I especially want to highlight that former MLA Sharda Rathore, an independent candidate who has filed her nomination, was sitting in a black Mahindra car at the spot and her brother was also with the unruly goons," Vaibhav Sharma said in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at City Ballabhgarh Police Station on Friday, police said.
A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and a probe is underway.