Brother of Haryana man murdered in UK urges MEA to help transfer body to India

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) A Haryana resident has urged the Ministry of External Affairs help him transfer the body of his 30-year-old younger brother, who was murdered in the UK, back to the country.

Originally from Haryana, Vijay Kumar Sheoran was murdered in Worcester, United Kingdom, on November 25 in a street attack.

His elder brother, Ravi Kumar, on Sunday said that Vijay had gone to the UK this year.

A bachelor, Vijay hailed from Jagrambass village of Badhra, Charkhi Dadri district.

Local MLA Sunil Sangwan has also written to Minister Dr S Jaishankar in the matter.

Sangwan, in his letter written on Sunday, mentioned that Vijay was pursuing his studies at the University of West England, Bristol.

On November 25, he was murdered under circumstances now being investigated by West Mercia police, Worcester, he wrote.

Ravi, in his letter, wrote that it is difficult for his family to arrange the transfer on its own "due to the complex foreign procedures, legal formalities, documentation, and financial aspects involved." He requested the MEA to issue directions to the Indian High Commission in the UK for immediate assistance.

Ravi told PTI that Vijay had quit his government job two years ago and went abroad to pursue higher studies.

"We are seeking our government's help at this hour so that mortal remains could be brought and last rites could be held. Given what the family is going through at this time, we appeal to the government to help us in the matter," he said.

West Mercia Police on Friday issued an appeal for information from any witnesses to the attack in Worcester.

"On Tuesday morning (25 November) around 4:15 am a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries," West Mercia Police said in a statement.

"He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues," the statement added. PTI SUN VN VN