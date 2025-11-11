Brother of murdered Indore businessman deposes as Sohra murder trial begins in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 11 (PTI) The brother of murdered Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Tuesday deposed before a court here as trial began in the sensational case involving the victim's wife, her alleged boyfriend and his friends, accused of killing him at a secluded spot near Wei Sawdong in Meghalaya's Sohra earlier this year, officials said.

The proceedings commenced before the Court of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Judicial), Shillong, with the examination of the complainant and brother of the deceased, Vipin Raghuvanshi.

Charges were formally framed against five accused - the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged accomplices Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Aakash Singh Rajput and Anand Kurmi - all of whom pleaded not guilty.

Special Public Prosecutor KC Gautam described the case as being backed by strong evidence and a "watertight chargesheet," adding that close to 90 witnesses are expected to be examined during the trial.

"Only Vipin was called today. The examination was incomplete; it will take more time. The others, as their turn comes, will come," he said.

Following the day's proceedings, the complainant told reporters that his full statement could not be recorded due to time constraints and that the next hearing has been fixed for November 26.

The case pertains to the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife for their honeymoon in May this year.

Raja was reported missing on May 26, prompting an extensive search operation. On June 2, his body was recovered from a deep gorge near the scenic Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra.

The court framed charges on October 28 after the accused were produced from the District Jail, Shillong.

The prosecution relies on a 790-page chargesheet filed by Sohra Police.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said a second chargesheet is being prepared and is expected to be filed by the third week of November, ahead of the December deadline. PTI JOP MNB