Brother of rape convict murders victim's brother in revenge killing in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) In an act of revenge, the brother of a man convicted of raping a minor girl has allegedly murdered the victim's brother, police said on Wednesday.

Sarfraz was arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found in a deserted area of Kamla Nehru Nagar on Saturday.

He is alleged to have carried out the murder after calling the girl's brother for drinks at a secluded spot in Kamla Nehru Nagar on Friday.

"During interrogation, Sarfraz confessed to the killing and revealed that his motive was revenge," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar.

"The victim's minor sister had been raped by Sarfraz's younger brother, Manu, in 2023. Manu was convicted and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence," the DCP said.

He said Sarfraz allegedly wanted to avenge the jailing of his brother. When the victim's brother refused to negotiate a compromise, Sarfraz planned his revenge. On Friday evening, he called him to a secluded spot in Kamla Nehru Nagar to have drinks.

While drinking, Sarfraz retrieved a large stone and struck the rape victim's brother on the head and face and killed him. The blood-stained stone has been recovered by the police, the DCP added. PTI COR CDN SKY