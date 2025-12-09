Brother, sister booked for assaulting BLO in UP's Raebareli

Raebareli (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Police have booked a man and his sister for allegedly damaging the SIR forms and assaulting a booth level officer (BLO), officials here said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Manish and his sister, Preeti, approached the BLO Vimlesh Kumari on Monday over the alleged name deletion of Preeti from the voter list. When the BLO tried to explain, the accused allegedly snatched the forms and tore them up.

The complainant, a resident of Rokha village, alleged that the accused also beat her, the police added.

The accused have been identified as residents of Mundipur in Unchahara area, the police said, adding that the case pertains to Salon assembly constituency. PTI COR NAV KVK APL APL